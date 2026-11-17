La víspera de The Game Awards se acerca, y con ello, Geoff Keighly finalmente ha anunciado la lista completa de nominados para la 13va edición de su gala anual centrado en premiar a lo mejor de lo mejor en la industria del videojuego.
Por lo tanto, acá en ProGamers.life te daremos a conocer LA LISTA completa de los juegos nominados en 27 categorías de esta gala que se llevará a cabo el próximo 10 de diciembre en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles y se transmitirá en vivo en distintas plataformas como Disney+, Live TV en PS5, Prime Video, Roblox, Steam, TikTok Live, Twitch, X, YouTube y muchas más en todo el mundo.
Recordemos que, los ganadores de cada una de las categorías se determinarán nuevamente mediante una votación combinada entre el jurado (90%) y el público (10%).
Lista de nominados de The Game Awards 2026
Game of the Year
- 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Mejor Dirección
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- Pragmata (Capcom)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
Mejor Narrativa
- 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
- Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
- The Blood of Dawnwalker (Rebel Wolves/Bandai Namco)
Mejor Dirección de Arte
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Mouse: P.I. For Hire (Fumi/PlaySide)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Mejor Banda Sonora y música
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/Bandai Namco)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Mixtape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Mejor diseño de Audio
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/Bandai Namco)
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer (Fuse Games/Secret Mode)
Mejor Actuación
- Angela Sant’Albano, Resident Evil Requiem
- Liam McIntyre, Marvel’s Wolverine
- Manni L. Perez, Grand Theft Auto VI
- Patrick Gibson, 007 First Light
- Rahul Kohli, Saros
Juegos con impacto
- Big Walk (House House/Panic)
- Cairn (The Game Bakers)
- Forever Ago (Third Shift/Annapurna)
- Life is Strange: Reunion (Deck Nine/ Square Enix)
- lily’s world XD (SonderingEmily/Kwalee)
- Mixtape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
Mejor juego en curso
- Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red)
Mejor soporte de la comunidad
- Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studio/Sony Interactive)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red)
- Warframe (Digital Extremes)
Mejor juego Independiente
- Big Walk (House House/Panic)
- Cairn (The Game Bakers)
- Denshattack! (Undercoders/Fireshine Games)
- Mewgenics (Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel)
- Mina the Hollower (Yacht Club Games)
Mejor debut Indie
- Dressmaker (Cozy Lives/Free Lives)
- Esoteric Ebb (Christoffer Bodegård/Raw Fury)
- Orbitals (Shapefarm/Kepler)
- Replaced (Sad Cat Studios/Thunderful)
- Silver Pines (Wych Elm/Team17)
Mejor juego móvil
- Arknights: Endfield (Hypergryph/GRYPHLINE)
- Monster Hunter Outlanders (TiMi Studio Group/Level Infinite)
- Neverness to Everness (Hotta Studio/Perfect World Games)
- Pokémon Champions (The Pokémon Works/The Pokémon Company)
- Where Winds Meet (Everstone Studio/NetEase Games)
Mejor juego de Realidad Virtual
- Forefront (Triangle Factory)
- Into the Radius 2 (CM Immersive)
- Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes (ICONIK/Bandai Namco)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City (Cortopia Studios/Beyond Frames)
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow (Maze Theory/Vertigo Games)
Mejor juego de Acción
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/Bandai Namco)
- Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword (Capcom)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- Saros (Housemarque / Sony Interactive)
Mejor juego de Acción y Aventuras
- 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Pragmata (Capcom)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Mejor RPG
- Final Fantasy Resonance (Lancarse/Square Enix)
- Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom)
- The Blood of Dawnwalker (Rebel Wolves/Bandai Namco)
- Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter (Nihon Falcom/GungHo)
Mejor juego de peleas
- 2XKO (Riot Games)
- Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game (Gameplay Group/Paramount Games)
- Invincible VS (Quarter Up/Skybound Games)
- Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls (ARC System Works/Sony Interactive)
- My Hero Academia: All’s Justice (Byking/Bandai Namco)
Mejor juego familiar
- Big Walk (House House/Panic)
- Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight (TT Games/Warner Bros. Games)
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort (Nintendo)
- Pokémon Pokopia (Game Freak/Omega Force/Nintendo)
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
Mejor juego de Simulador y Estrategia
- Mewgenics (Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel)
- Planet Zoo 2 (Frontier Developments)
- Pokémon Pokopia (Game Freak/Omega Force/Nintendo)
- Slay the Spire 2 (Mega Crit)
- Star Wars Zero Company (Bit Reactor/Electronic Arts)
Mejor juego de Deportes y Carreras
- EA Sports FC 27 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 6 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort (Nintendo)
- Screamer (Milestone)
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer (Fuse Games/Secret Mode)
Mejor Multijugador
- Big Walk (House House/Panic)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marathon (Bungie/Sony Interactive)
- Meccha Chameleon (Lemorion_1224)
- Orbitals (Shapefarm/Kepler)
Juego más anticipado
- Fable (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Final Fantasy VII Revelation (Square Enix)
- God of War Laufey (Sony Santa Monica/Sony Interactive)
- Resident Evil Veronica (Capcom)
- The Witcher 4 (CD Projekt Red)
Mejor Adaptación
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt Red/Netflix)
- Fallout (Temporada 2) (Kilter Films/Bethesda/Amazon MGM Studios)
- Mortal Kombat II (New Line Cinema/Atomic Monster/Warner Bros. Pictures)
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)
- Resident Evil (Constantin/PlayStation Productions/Columbia Pictures)
Innovación en Accesibilidad
- Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)
- Forza Horizon 6 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel’s Wolverine (Insomniac/Sony Interactive)
- Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo)
Mejor juego de Esports
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Mejor atleta de Esports
- Chovy – Gen.G
- Donk – Team Spirit
- Erde – LOUD
- Yatoro – Team Spirit
- ZywOo – Team Vitality
Creador de contenido del año
- CDawg
- Cellbit
- iShowSpeed
- LilSimsie
- OhnePixel
Mejor juego de Esports
- Gen.G – League of Legends
- LOUD – Valorant
- Team Falcons – Counter-Strike 2
- Team Falcons – Rocket League
- Team Spirit – DOTA 2
- Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2
Mejor creación de los usuarios
- A Dream of Silence: Revamped (lizardphunk para Baldur’s Gate 3)
- Create Aeronautics (Simulated Team para Minecraft)
- Nopixel V (Nopixel Studios para Grand Theft Auto Online)
- Star Wars Droid Tycoon (FOAD para Fortnite)
- TTK Testing (Sable Digital para Roblox)
Y dinos… ¿Cuáles son tus juegos favoritos para ganar en cada categoría?
Lea también Estas son las mejores bandas sonoras de videojuegos nominadas en los Grammy 2027