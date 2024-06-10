Google Noticias

Todo lo revelado durante el Xbox Games Showcase 2024

Conoce los increíbles juegos revelados durante la transmisión dedicada a los juegos de Xbox que llegaran en 2024 y 2025

Javier Marticho

¡El momento finalmente llegó! Microsoft llevó a cabo la presentación de Xbox Games Showcase 2024 este domingo 9 de junio con un montón de tráilers durante un poco más de una hora. Los fanáticos de Activision, Bethesda, Blizzard, Xbox Game Studios y otros third parties pudieron echar un vistazo a lo que está por venir para 2024 y 2025.

Por esto, en ProGamers.life te recopilaremos todo lo que se presentó en el evento:

Age of Mythology: Retold | Xbox Series X|S, PC y Game Pass – 4 de septiembre

Avowed | Xbox Series X|S, PC y Game Pass – Más adelante en 2024

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 | PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC y Game Pass – 25 de octubre

Doom: The Dark Age | PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC y Game Pass – 2025

Fable | Xbox Series X|S, PC y Game Pass – 2025

Gears of War: E-Day | [Por determinar]

Indiana Jones y el Gran Círculo | Xbox Series X|S, PC y Game Pass – Finales de 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 | Xbox Series X|S, PC y Game Pass

Perfect Dark | [Por determinar]

South of Midnight | Xbox Series X|S, PC y Game Pass – 2025

State of Decay 3 | [Por determinar]

Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Gameplay tráiler | Xbox Series X|S, PS5 y PC – 15 de noviembre

Atomfall | Xbox One Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC y Game Pass – 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, Game Pass – 2025

Dragon Age: The Veilguard | PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S y PC – 2024

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC, Game Pass – 18 de julio 2024

FragPunk | Xbox Series X|S y PC – 2025

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure | Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 y PC – 15 de octubre (Switch próximamente)

Mecha Break | Xbox Series X|S y PC -2025

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater | PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S y PC – [Por determinar]

Mixtape | Xbox Series X|S, PC y Game Pass – 2025

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl | Xbox Game Series X|S, PC y Game Pass – 5 de septiembre

Winter Burrow | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC y Game Pass – Comienzos de 2025

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers | PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC y Game Pass – [Por determinar]

Actualizaciones de juegos durante el Xbox Games Showcase 2024

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Releases | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC – 8 de octubre

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road | PC – 2 de junio, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S – 18 de junio

Fallout 76: Skyline Valley | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC y Game Pass – 12 de junio

Sea of Thieves: Actualización de Temporada 13 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC y Game Pass – 25 de julio

Starfield: Shattered Space DLC | Xbox Series X|S, PC y Game Pass – 2024

World of Warcraft: The War Within | PC – 26 de agosto

Nuevo hardware

Nuevas consolas Xbox Series X|S – Navidades 2024

Lea también Todo lo revelado durante el State of Play de Mayo 2024

Javier Marticho
Coordinador General de ProGamers.life | Amante de los videojuegos desde que tengo uso de razón, amante de los indie, RPG, Roguelikes, City Builders y por supuesto, fan de Star Wars desde toda la vida.

